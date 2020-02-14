Home

Sharon TENNANT

Sharon TENNANT Obituary
It is with heavy hearts we announce Sharon's passing in her 77th year. Predeceased by parents Ted and Mary Hilton. Loving sister to Ted. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 59 years, John. Cherished mother to Debbie (Ron) Savelli and Mark. Loving grandmother to Amber (Wes), Shawn and Isaac. Dear great-grandmother to Cole, Hayden and Lacey. She will be dearly missed by many more family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sharon's honour may be made to Alzheimer Society Canada. A private family service was held.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 14, 2020
