We, the Hughes family, sorrowfully announce the passing of Shaun Ephraim Hughes at Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe, on June 22, 2020, in his 92nd year. Shaun is predeceased by his wife Margaret "Pegs", (Lewis), parents Bridget (Quinn) and James Hughes, brothers Lawrence and James and sister Sheila. He is survived by his daughter Judy Gabriel (Joe), Port Rowan; sons Shaun Jr. (Marilyn) Ucluelet, BC, William of Victoria, BC, daughter Stephanie Woods of Owen Sound, sisters: Moyra O'Pallie, and Loretta McKay of Sault Ste. Marie, Colleen McLaren of Santa Barbara CA, Iris Hughes of Dundas, Kathleen Turkington of Thornhill, Noreen Rodgers of Nelson BC, Judy Schulz of Puyallup Washington; his grandsons, James Duggan and Lee Hughes , as well as great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Shaun was born on a farm in the little village of Ballinran, Kilkeel, County Down, Ireland. At the tender age of 4, Shaun with his mother and sister Moyra sailed from Belfast Ireland to Pier 21 at Halifax, Nova Scotia, then by train to Kirkland Lake to meet our father James, who was employed in the gold mines. As years passed, nine new siblings came along, so Shaun was the big brother of 11. Those were interesting and challenging times as the town grew with immigrants from all parts of the globe. After graduating from high school, Shaun headed to the Golden Horseshoe, finally settling in Dundas, Ontario where he lived for 70 years. Shaun's trade was that of a general contractor - a Mr. Fixit - who served Dundas and Hamilton with a smile and excellent service. He and his chum Malcolm Skingley, the "Dundas Dynamic Duo", are legends. Shaun was a long-time parishioner of St. Augustine Parish, serving for 35 years as the welcoming usher on Sunday mornings. Blessed by a rich social life, Shaun derived great joy from his weekly dancing outings. Perhaps he is now, "Dancing in the Heavenly Stars." As an enthusiastic member of the Dundas Granite Curling Club, Shaun received special recognition at age 90!". He found great comfort these last years with his faithful, beautiful, border Collie IRA, who companioned him for 15 years. Shaun's 90th birthday celebration at the Legion Hall in Dundas was unbelievable - a brilliant family reunion -enhanced with many of Shaun's friends, alive with delight, song, laughter, and good food. Great Memories! Shaun was able to enjoy two significant bucket list items: the first being a trip back to Ireland with his daughter Judy and his son-in-law "Gabe". There he connected with relatives and enjoyed the exquisite scenery of his land of birth. Secondly, in 2019, Shaun, Moyra and Iris returned to Kirkland Lake for its 100th Anniversary. Shaun steeped himself once again in the Hughes Story woven in the Kirkland Lake Story, as we renewed old acquaintances and reminisced about our childhood days. So we bid Shaun Farewell, remembering a handsome, pleasant man, filled with love, life and laughter. He was proud of his Irish Heritage, wore his Irish Claddagh ring with its message, "Love, Friendship and Loyalty", which he lived each day. "Fagalmas Sean I mbach lain De" (Gaelic) "May we leave Shaun in the arms of God." Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the Jeffrey W Glendinning Funeral Home, Port Rowan, A Celebration of Shaun's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice. Personal Condolences can be sent at www.gffh.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 25, 2020.