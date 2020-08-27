DEAN, Shawn Robert Passed away on Monday, August 24th, 2020 at the age of 52. Shawn is the son of Bernice Dean and Ken Dean. Shawn is known to his many friends as a great friend, a very kind and generous man and they felt blessed by knowing him. He will be sadly missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. There will be no service at this time. Cremation has taken place. In Shawn's memory, please do something kind for someone today. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com