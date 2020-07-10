After her valiant fight against esophageal cancer, it is with heartfelt sadness that Sheela's siblings announce her passing. Sheela had support and outstanding care given to her by the entire professional teams at St. Joseph's Healthcare and Juravinski Cancer Centre in Hamilton, and Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington where she passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020. Born in Toronto on January 29, 1942, Sheela was predeceased by her beloved parents, Greta (Bannon) Tilson (1984) and Desmond Townley-Tilson (1994). She was the dearly loved and respected sister of Shawn (Dale); Michael (Dinora); Deirdre (Neil MacGibbon); Pegeen (Doug Marshall). Sheela was also adored for her unconditional love and unwavering support by her nieces and nephews: Kelly, Drew; Meghan, Jeremy, Joshua, Jacob; Patrick; Callum, Griffen, Aidan, Conal; as well as her eight grand nieces and nephews. The family extends sincere gratitude to Dr. Tim and Tina Cuddy for the health care as well as their extraordinary compassionate and comforting counsel to Sheela over the years. In accordance with Sheela's wishes, cremation and interment attended by the immediate family was held on July 9, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery, Burlington. Arrangements were entrusted to Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington. If desired, Sheela requested that donations in her memory be directed to St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton Foundation for "Mental Health & Addiction Care" www.stjoesfoundation.ca
