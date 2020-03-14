|
|
After a courageous battle, Sheila passed away peacefully on March 12th at the Hamilton General Hospital. Our broken hearts will remember a loving mother and grandmother who always put her family and friends first. She was the affectionate and warm-hearted mother of Craig and his wife Sheila (nee McCaffrey). She was the extremely proud and adoring grandmother of Kate and Caryn. Sheila is predeceased by the love of her life, Howard. She will be greatly missed by her sister-in-law Donna Connolly, and her many nieces and nephews. Sheila was a kind and thoughtful person and was rewarded with countless wonderful and dear friends. So many of you prepared meals and treats for her while she was in hospital and we could not be more grateful. Sheila graduated from Delta Secondary school and later worked there as a secretary. Later in life she enjoyed owning and operating Bay City Paint and Wallpaper with her husband Howard, where she again created wonderful and lasting relationships with their staff and customers. We wish to express or deep gratitude to the nursing staff and therapists of 6W at the Hamilton General Hospital. You all treated Sheila like family over the five months she spent there and she grew to love you. A special thank you goes to Dr. Cushnie and nurse practitioner Dré Rip for your outstanding care. At the family's request, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be planned for the near future. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com "There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved"
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020