|
|
Sadly, we announce the peaceful passing of Sheila on April 3, 2020. Ending many years of suffering with Diabetes and COPD. She is now with the love of her life of over 50 years, Donald Barlow. Sheila was predeceased by her mother, father and all of her siblings. She leaves behind her nephew, Tom MacKenzie and Linda, their children Tom and Dan MacKenzie and their children, Ron Mackenzie and Karen and their children Cathy, Allison and Brad, Ian MacKenzie and his daughter Breeann, Debbie and her son, Jennifer and her family, Scott and many others. Sheila enjoyed many years going to her trailer and spending time with her friends until just a little over a year ago when this disease prevented her from going. She was very much loved and gave unconditional love and support back. We will miss you. RIP Sheila and give Don a hug for us. Cremation has taken place, a graveside funeral to take place at a later date due to the Corona Virus19.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 6, 2020