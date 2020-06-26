Peacefully at home, with her family, on Monday, June 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Andrew. Devoted mother of Scott and Katha, Alison and James, Robert and Stefanie, Andrea and Shane. Adoring grandma to Sarah, Alexandra, Anna, Harry, Jake, Lauren, Benjamin, Jamie, Elsa and Athena. Our family wishes to express our sincere thanks to everyone at Caroline Place for their compassion and care. A private cremation and service will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home. You are welcome to sign the Book of Condolences at baygardens.ca. While waters wimple to the sea, While day blinks in the lift sae hie, Till clay-cauld death sall blin' my e'e, Ye sall be my dearie.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 26, 2020.