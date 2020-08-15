It is with great sadness that the Jobity family announces the quiet passing of our beloved mother; a truly rare, gentle and beautiful soul, devoted wife, cherished grandmother, and unwavering disciple of our Lord. After a long battle with Parkinson's, Sheila was called home to our Lord, peacefully on Sunday, August 9th, in the presence of family. She will now forever be reunited in heaven with her husband and soulmate, Mervyn. Dear wife of Mervyn (deceased), cherished mother of Martina (Hermon), Kenneth (Charlene), Janine (Randall) and dearest Dee Dee to Kyle, Christina, Michael, Christopher, Malik and Jenna. She is predeceased by her siblings Aubrey (Yolande), Cecil (Yvonne), Clayton (Marge), Charles, Mark Anthony, Barney (Edward), and parents Raymond and Vanessa. She will be eternally cherished by sisters Thelma and Gloria. Sheila will be remembered as a deeply religious, generous, and caring soul. She was kind, friendly, and nurturing with a good sense of humour. As the eternal advocate of her children she was genuinely happiest in the company of family and hers was the gentle voice that never failed to give us comfort or support when needed. As the matriarch of the family she was the epitome of poise, class, and uncompromising integrity. Her warmth, humour, and guidance will be truly missed and her passing leaves a deep sadness in the hearts of all who loved her. Sheila had an unwavering faith and a devotion to our Lord that sustained her and her family throughout her life. This strong conviction to Christ formed the core upon which her life revolved every day and the foundation upon which all life decisions were made. As a testament to her strong devotion to Mary, Sheila also committed herself to community service and prayer as an active member of the Legion of Mary for many years. As a teacher, Sheila was held equally in high esteem by both her peers, and students, to whom she gave so much. Her passion and professionalism were recognized early in her career by the HWCDSB who recruited her as the first teacher from Trinidad, paving the way others. As a retired teacher she continued her passions as an accomplished artist, avid gardener and reader, pianist, and amazing cook! Due to her kind, and friendly nature Sheila enjoyed many long-lasting friendships with her colleagues in Hamilton. She will be very sadly missed by friends and family. A private funeral mass for immediate family was held at Immaculate Heart Church in Winona. Sheila will be reunited in Christ with her husband at Resurrection Cemetery. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Iris, Emma, and Paulette, and the many wonderful people at St. Josephs Villa who provided such special care and companionship for Sheila over the years. A celebration of Sheila's adventurous spirit will be held by the family at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME. "THE DAY GOD CALLED YOU HOME. God looked around his garden And found an empty place, He then looked down upon the earth And saw your tired face. He put his arms around you And lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful He always takes the best. He knew that you were suffering He knew you were in pain. He knew that you would never Get well on earth again. He saw the road was getting rough And the hills were hard to climb. So, he closed your weary eyelids And whispered, 'Peace be Thine'. It broke our hearts to lose you But you didn't go alone, For part of us went with you The day God called you home" "Many women do noble things in their lifetime, but Mom, you surpassed them all". Online condolences can be left at cresmountfennellchapel.com