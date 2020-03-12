Home

Sheila E. Jones


1927 - 08
Sheila E. Jones Obituary
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Sheila Jones on March 7, 2020 in her 93rd year. Sheila was born and raised in Hamilton and moved to Oakville in 1963. She is predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Jim (2012) and survived by their daughters Jan (Terry) and Judy. We would like to thank the residents and staff at Delmanor Glen Abbey for their friendship and care. Not to be forgotten are the many caring doctors and staff at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Cremation has already taken place at Bayview Crematorium in Burlington. It was Sheila's wishes that there not be a service. Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Sheila are asked to consider the Oakville Milton Humane Society or the .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 12, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
