On Friday July 10, 2020, Sheila passed away at the Juravinski Hospital with her daughters at her side. Predeceased by her husband Thomas Gardner Wilson. Loving mother of Julie Wilson and Cara Wilson. Grandma of Alex, Eric, Tyler and Julie, and Great-Grandma to Penelope. Survived by her sister Eleanor. Sheila had been retired as a nursing assistant after many years of service. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A Memorial Service will be held at Elliot Heights Baptist Church, 1300 Fennel Avenue East, Hamilton on Thursday, July 16th from 9-11 a.m. Due to Covid, please call 905-575-8303 to register your attendance. On-line condolences may be made at www.marlattfhhamilton.com

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 13, 2020.
