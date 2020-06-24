Sheila NASVYTIS
Peacefully at her residence on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Kazys Nasvytis (November, 1998). Loving mother of Michael, Matthew and Andre. Cherished grandmother of Rachel and Nicole. Sheila is survived by her brother William "Bill" Robertson (Barbara). Predeceased by her sister Doreen Ferguson. She will be fondly remembered by Carol, her brother in law Vytautas (Mylita), Kevin (Donna), Scott, Mark, Mandy, Linas, Ingrida, Arunas, Saul, Vic and Vito, her many other nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thank you to Delia Mamot for her care and compassion. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Lithuanian Martyrs, 2185 Stavebank Road, Mississauga on Monday, June 29, 2020at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at St. John's Lithuanian Cemetery. In memory of Sheila, those wishing to make a donation are asked to please consider the Schizophrenia Society of Ontario. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com or by calling the funeral home at (905) 632-3333. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 24, 2020.
