Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital, at the age of 88. Beloved mother of Paul (Anne Marie) and Brian (Christine). Proud and loving grandmother of Patrick (Andrea), Victoria and Blake. Great-grandmother of Theo. Many thanks to her many nieces and nephews, especially Teresa Maas and Mike Maas for their extra time and care they gave her. Predeceased by her brothers Frank, Bill and John. Sheila was the biggest Blue Jays fan ever! She lived for opening day of the Jays game. She never missed watching a game. When the tears and sorrow subside, smiles and laughter will be the legacy she has left us all. A visitation will occur Friday, February 21, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel, 322 Fennell Ave East, Hamilton, with a Chapel service at 4:00 p.m. In Lieu of flowers, donations to the Arthritis Society would be greatly appreciated. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com for the Jenkinson family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 19, 2020