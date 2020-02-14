Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Lakeside Church
7654 Conservation Rd.
Guelph, ON
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Shelly Edwards-Tonelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shelly Marie Edwards-Tonelli


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shelly Marie Edwards-Tonelli Obituary
Passed away peacefully, at Palmerston Hospital, with her Husband Tony (Anthony) by her side. Predeceased by her parents, Clifford and Mildred Edwards. Loving mama to fur babies Gordie, Boo and Rosco, who will be lost without her. Comes from a large extended family who will miss her. Loved life and always up for a new adventure. Please join us for a Remembrance Service at: Lakeside Church 7654 Conservation Rd. Guelph, Ontario N1H 6J1 on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shelly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -