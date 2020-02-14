|
|
Passed away peacefully, at Palmerston Hospital, with her Husband Tony (Anthony) by her side. Predeceased by her parents, Clifford and Mildred Edwards. Loving mama to fur babies Gordie, Boo and Rosco, who will be lost without her. Comes from a large extended family who will miss her. Loved life and always up for a new adventure. Please join us for a Remembrance Service at: Lakeside Church 7654 Conservation Rd. Guelph, Ontario N1H 6J1 on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 14, 2020