Sherann went to be with her Lord peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 with Ross, her loving and devoted husband of 60 years, and daughters Janyce, Cheryl, Jennifer and Lisa by her side. Born in Hamilton on July 31, 1940, the dedicated daughter of the late Frank and Jennie Guzzo, little sister of the late Frankie, and adored big sister to Dennis, Kenny, and Kevin. Sherann dearly loved her sons-in-law Brad Robinson, Brock Burns, Steve McCormack, and Scott Brown, and cherished her relationship with sisters-in-law Linda, Lynn, and Kim Guzzo. She treasured her nephews Kenny and Michael, nieces Leanne, Kellie and Kristy, and the late Stevie and Lori Guzzo.
Sherann loved visiting friends in New Brunswick and family in Nova Scotia. She was sister-in-law to the late Esther and Albert Smith, Frank and Ruby Bissett, Elmer and Hilda Morash, and Mitchell (Wopkje) Morash. Dearly loved aunt to Greta Otto, the late Doreen Kravis, Fraser, David, Richard, Betty, Susan, and Dorinda Morash.
Being a wife and mother, and playing with her grandbabies gave her the greatest joy in life. Very proud and loving Nana to Philip, Alyssa, Chelsea, Courteney, Alex, Taylor, Carly, Kelsey, Charlotte, Mackenzie, and Ryan, and Nanny to great-grandchildren Stephanie, Nicholas, Olivia, Madison and Braydon. Special 'adopted' Nana to Jennifer and Daniel Morrison. Sherann spent many loving, fun-filled hours with her grandbabies on the beautiful glider swing Ross made his sweetie, singing, playing eye-spy, teaching them pig Latin and her phone number song, and going on make-believe trips around the world.
Sherann cherished her relationships with loving cousin Rita Walmsley, beloved fifth daughter Linda Lauppe, and dear friend Marilyn Buchanan.
Sherann was an active and much-loved member of Rymal Road Community Church, had a beautiful singing voice and loved leading the Praise Team in song and celebration during Sunday service. Pastor Peter and the entire congregation will miss her greatly, but heaven's choir is now a whole lot better!
She enjoyed hosting people at the farmhouse, filling her home with love, laughter, weekend card games, Sunday suppers, and always made her daughters' friends feel loved and welcomed. Sherann was an incredibly kind and loving soul, and will be missed by all who were fortunate to have had her in their life.
We would like to thank the doctors and caregivers who took amazing care of our wife and mom over the past 16 years. Special thank you to Drs. Juriansz, Hotte, Kapoor, and Shaygen, and VON nurse Meghan Weber.
Sherann wanted family & friends to celebrate her life at the Binbrook Agricultural Hall, 2600 Highway 56, Binbrook. Please join her family on Saturday, January 18 any time between 1:00 – 5:00 pm.
Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Cancer Assistance Program, VON or would be appreciated.
We love you - more. Ciao Bella xo
God Bless