SMITH, Sheridan Jerome Peacefully passed away with family by his side at Alexander Place in his 88th year. Beloved husband and best friend of Norma for over 62 years. Loving father of Paul (Karen), Brian (Valerie) and Lee (Nada). Proud and loving Papa of Dylan, Emma, Natalie, Paige, Nicole and Hailey. Dear brother of Patrick Smith (Katie). Predeceased by his parents Hart and Helena Smith and his siblings Louise Aldous, Audrey Lenjosek and Hart Jr. Smith. Sheridan loved the outdoors and spending time with his family and friends at the cottage. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church (287 Plains Road East, Burlington) on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Private Interment. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend. Please RSVP in advance at www.smitshfh.com
. If you are having difficulty with the online RSVP, please call the Funeral Home between 9a.m. - 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations to the Alzheimer's Society or a charity of your choice
would be sincerely appreciate. Many thanks to Alexander Place, Acclaim Health, Calacare, VON and St. Elizabeth's.