Shirley BALL
Shirley A. BALL

Shirley A. BALL

Shirley A. BALL Obituary
Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital in her 82nd year on February 4, 2020. Loving wife of Robert (pre-deceased). Devoted and loving mother of Cheryl (Bill), Judy (Sandy), Mike (Karen), Rob (Kelly) and Jim at home. She will be lovingly remembered by grandchildren, Janine (Bud), Donna, Ken (Jennifer), Robb, Wendy (Matt), Janice (pre-deceased), Karry (Don), Jesse, Kate (Andrew), Bobby, Sheryl (Mike). cherished by great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Drew, Blake, Nathan, Carter, Kara, Brandon, Kaslyn, Kallie, Jeremy, Travis, Hudson and Hanna. Mom will truly be missed, her family was her life, she has a caring nature and its the love we hold onto today forever in our hearts. Mom was our angel, she is now with Dad. Visitation at P.X. Dermody's Funeral Home, 796 Upper Gage, Hamilton, Ontario, Monday, February 10, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Service to follow in chapel at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heart & Stroke or Down Syndrome.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 8, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
