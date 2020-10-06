It is with great sadness we announce her sudden passing in St. Catharines on October 2, 2020. Predeceased by her parents Irene and Bill Pope. Devoted wife of Victor Genesse. Loving brother to Bryan (Brooke) and Craig (Amie). Cherished grand- mother to Mitchell and Aubrey. Dearly loved sister to Linda Pope, Marlene (Murray), Ron (Sandy), Gary (Linda). Caring aunt to many nieces and nephews who adored her. Cremation has taken place. The world has lost a beautiful and loving soul. To know her was to love her.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store