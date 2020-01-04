|
|
Shirley Bertrand passed peacefully December 27, 2019 with the loving support of her family. Predeceased by her husband Arthur and son Simon. Shirley will be remembered with much love by her children Linda (Brian), Michael (Patricia), Elizabeth and three generations of grandchildren. Shirley was raised in Windsor, the daughter of Earl and Hazel Kearns, predeceased by siblings Robert, Phyllis, Dorothy, Marilyn and Josephine. Remembered by siblings Michael, Nancy, Margaret and Joan, as well as special friends Sandra, Sabina and Rick. Special thanks to Dr. Duboff, the VON, and the LHIN. If daisies grow in Heaven Lord please pick a bunch for us Place them in my mothers arms and tell her they're from us Tell her I love her and miss her and when she turns to smile place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while Because remembering her is easy I do it everyday But there is an ache within our hearts that will never go away Our mother and sister will live in our memory and hearts.