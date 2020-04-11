|
|
STRADWICK, Shirley Catharine (nee Skinner) February 28, 1935 - April 10, 2020 With deep sorrow we share the passing of our dear mother. Only daughter of Robert and Helen Skinner (1998 & 1960). Loving mother of Jeff (Kathy) Stradwick, and Terry (Margaret) Stradwick. Treasured Grandmother to Laura, Michelle (Matt), Michael, and Lindsey (Brent). Extended to Michelle Boich (Brian), and Eric (Stephanie) Boich. Great Grandmother to Miles and extended to Brodi and Sydni. Will be greatly missed by longtime best friend Doug Gibson, sharing many wonderful road trips together. Predeceased by Jeff and Terry's father William Stradwick (2015). Remembered by cousin Bob Van Vulkenburg and family in B.C. Remembered friendships with girlfriends from Westdale and neighbours. Thanks to Dr. Powers and staff, Dr. Stevens, and Dr. Wilkinson for their dedicated caring. Cremation has taken place. Rainbows Come and Go. Family Love is Forever.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 11, 2020