Shirley Elaine Laufman


1939 - 05
Shirley Elaine Laufman In Memoriam
It's been eight years since you went away, We miss you more and more everyday. As time goes by without you and days turn into years, they hold a thousand memories and a million silent tears. And though we're full of sadness that you are no longer here, your influence still guides us and we still feel you near. What we shared will never die it lives within our hearts, bring strength and comfort while we are apart. Forever in our hearts. Love and miss you, Roy, Charlene, Len, Kelly and families.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 2, 2020
