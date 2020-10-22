Remembered by her sons Peter and John her loving friends, predeceased by her husband Ian and her parents William and Ethel Woodward. She will be missed by all of us including her Gourmet & Coffee groups, those at St. James' Dundas, and St. George's Benevolent Society. Shirley passed quietly at 8 p.m., October 20, 2020, in the presence of her boys at St. Peter's Palliative Care. Shirley was an early career woman hired by Lady Eaton for Eaton's, then Bell Canada, and later Long Sault Woodcraft where both she and Ian held "Secret" clearance for working on the DEW line for Norad, USA. While her boys were in school, she wanted to be available to them, but still wanted to contribute so she dedicated herself to volunteering: Cancer Society, Heart & Stroke, Boy Scouts, Information Dundas and Meals on Wheels. Through their dedication, Ian and Shirley were awarded Dundas Citizen of the year 1991. They both received the 125th Anniversary of Confederation of Canada Commemorative Medal. The boy's independence sent her back to work in retail, Hi Lo fashion, Just Dresses, Irene Hill and Laura's retiring at the age of 83. Thank you to everyone who sent her their love in her final days and for the excellent care at Juravinski Cancer Center and St. Peter's Palliative. Friends will be received by the family on Friday evening from 6-8 and Sunday afternoon from 2-4 at the Turner Family Funeral Home, 53 Main Street, Dundas. Those that wish to attend must signup at https://signup.com/go/TqQHjxc
in accordance with the BAO COVID-19 regulations; attendance is limited. A Private Funeral will be held at St. James' Anglican Church, Dundas. Donations may be made to the Juravinski Cancer Hospital or St. James' Anglican Church, Dundas. Please sign Shirley's online Book of Condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca