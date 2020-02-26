|
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Shirley, on February 24, 2020, surrounded by her family at St. Peter's Hospital. She is now with her beloved husband Esme Dennis. Loving mother of Bonnie Wheeler (Manny), Sandy Rosenthal, Brian Wheeler, (Connie), Wendy Martin (Randy). Cherished Grandma of 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Marj Allen (Lorne) and Isabelle Donat (Herb). Predeceased by her brother Arthur Hooker (Terri). Shirley was a trailblazer at the beginning of Peter Pat Co-operative Nursery School. She sat on the Hamilton District Co-op Council and the Association of Early Childhood Educators Ontario for many years. She rtired from the Ministry of Social Services as a Consultant of Early Childhood Education after 20 years. Shirley will be greatly missed by her family and friends and we will always cherish memories of her. She will be remembered for her sense of humour, kindness and beautiful smile. She loved organizing and playing cards at St. Andrew's United Church and attending cards at Regina Mundi Catholic Church. Shirley enjoyed swimming, watching movies, and making new friends at Meadowlands Retirement Centre. Thank you to the staff for their kindness. Cremation will take place. A Celebration of Life and Interment will take place at a later date. The Wheeler Family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff of Juravinski Hospital, St. Peter's Hospital and friends. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to Juravinski Cancer Center would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 26, 2020