More Obituaries for Shirley Shipton
Shirley Emily Shipton

Shirley Emily Shipton Obituary
1935-2020 Shirley passed bravely at Perth Hospital on March 15 in her 85th year. Married 64 years to her dance partner Robert. Together they were blessed with children Timothy (Jan), David (Sandra), Laurie (Chris) and Kathleen (Arpad). Sadly missed by her 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Shirley is lovingly remembered for her beautiful smile, generosity and love for others. The family would like to express their gratitude for the grace and care provided by the Perth Hospital medical team. A celebration of life will be held at James Reid Funeral Home (Kingston) at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations in Shirley's name to the Great War Memorial Hospital of Perth District Foundation (GWM Foundation) would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 17, 2020
