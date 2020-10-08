It is with great sadness that the family announce the passing of Shirley, at home, in the presence of family on Saturday, October 3, 2020, in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late Cyril James (Jim) Gibbon. Loving mother of Brian (Carolyn), Bruce (Susan), Robert (deceased) and Catherine (Graham). Much loved grandmother of Sarah, Andrew (Gemma), Lisa, Michael (Yanique), Alison (Rob), Janet (Eddie) and loving GG to six great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Allen (Vera deceased). Predeceased by brother Ron (Pat). Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Shirley led an amazing, full and productive life. She had a life long association with the Girl Guides of Canada serving in numerous national leadership roles, leading to being named Hamilton's Women of the Year in 1975. She also loved her church, serving as a Church Warden, Lay Assistant and member of the Building Committee during the construction of a new Parish Hall. In later years she was a passionate gardener, knitter, reader and political follower. Most of all she was a proud Canadian and Matriarch of the Gibbon family always superbly organized and prepared. She was much loved and admired by her family and many friends Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID restrictions a private family service will be held Saturday, October 10, at St. Stephen-on-the-Mount, Anglican Church. It is our wish that her dear friends and acquaintances will have many warm memories to recall on her passing during this challenging time. Online condolences and memories may be left at: maclarkfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations may be made to https://niagaraanglican.ca/parish/st-stephen-on-the-mount-hamilton