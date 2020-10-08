1/
Shirley Estelle GIBBON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family announce the passing of Shirley, at home, in the presence of family on Saturday, October 3, 2020, in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late Cyril James (Jim) Gibbon. Loving mother of Brian (Carolyn), Bruce (Susan), Robert (deceased) and Catherine (Graham). Much loved grandmother of Sarah, Andrew (Gemma), Lisa, Michael (Yanique), Alison (Rob), Janet (Eddie) and loving GG to six great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Allen (Vera deceased). Predeceased by brother Ron (Pat). Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Shirley led an amazing, full and productive life. She had a life long association with the Girl Guides of Canada serving in numerous national leadership roles, leading to being named Hamilton's Women of the Year in 1975. She also loved her church, serving as a Church Warden, Lay Assistant and member of the Building Committee during the construction of a new Parish Hall. In later years she was a passionate gardener, knitter, reader and political follower. Most of all she was a proud Canadian and Matriarch of the Gibbon family always superbly organized and prepared. She was much loved and admired by her family and many friends Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID restrictions a private family service will be held Saturday, October 10, at St. Stephen-on-the-Mount, Anglican Church. It is our wish that her dear friends and acquaintances will have many warm memories to recall on her passing during this challenging time. Online condolences and memories may be left at: maclarkfuneralhome.com Memorial donations may be made to https://niagaraanglican.ca/parish/st-stephen-on-the-mount-hamilton


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved