1/1
Shirley Faye (McAdam) MACARTHUR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 65, passed away peacefully November 25, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was born March 6, 1955 in Niagara Falls, Ontario to Lewis and Agnes McAdam. She spent her childhood and early adult life living on her family's farm in Burnstown, Ontario. Shirley will be remembered for her love of nature, gardening, and painting. Her grandchildren fondly remember their many adventures with Nana. Shirley is survived by her husband Jamie, and their sons Drew (Sarah) and Lindsay (Amber). Adored Nana to her grandchildren Logan, Andrew and Isla. Loving sister to Lynn and Will Ruckstuhl (d. 2018), Glenna (d.2016) and Bob Dool, Charlene (d. 2018) and Jim Hale (d. 2012), Dianna and Trevor Barton, Alan-Lewis and Leona McAdam and Bill McAdam, and cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews. Her family ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Emmanuel House Hospice or the Art Gallery of Hamilton. Her ashes will be scattered at a future date. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE
100 King St. E
Dundas, ON L9H 1C4
(905) 628-8558
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved