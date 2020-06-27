The family of Shirley J Munro is sad to announce her passing on June 23, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Shirley was the last of 4 siblings born into the family of Morton and Gladys Buckley of Fonthill, Ontario whose deep Niagara Region roots date back to pre-Confederation. She reunites with her husband of 70 years, John and children Patricia and Robert. She will be greatly missed by Ross (Debbie); Nancy (Gerry), Lisa (Ian), 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Shirley was a cherished and well-cared-for resident at Seasons Retirement Home in Stoney Creek, and received compassionate and attentive care at Hamilton's General Hospital where she passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family. Shirley will be remembered as a pure soul with a heart of gold who cherished family above all else. In her early adulthood she enjoyed teaching school and working on the fruit farm while raising her family. In her later years she loved travelling with family, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles with cats, reading and gardening. Her warm smile and gentle demeanour touched everyone she met. It was Shirley's wish to forego a formal visitation and funeral. Friends and families will be invited to gather together to celebrate her life at a future time.



