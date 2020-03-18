|
|
Peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Burlington, Shirley Jean Fellowes U.E. (nee Mainland) in her 90th year. Born in Cherrywood, Ontario. Predeceased by her beloved husband George Taylor Fellowes in 1987. Loving mother to Douglas Arthur (predeceased), Janice and Norman Conlin of Coe Hill, Judy and Bill Coverdale of Mountsberg, Greg and Val Fellowes of Dundas, and David Fellowes and Terri Myhr of Victoria, B.C. Loving grandmother to Bart and Samantha Conlin, Brenan and Jennifer Conlin, Mary Ann Conlin and François Castilloux, Jennifer Coverdale, and Victoria Coverdale; GG to McKailyn, Carson, Emerson, Brinlyn, Christopher, Kate and Cara. Predeceased by her parents James Mainland and Susan Morden U.E., and her sister Frances Elizabeth. Shirley was a very proud United Empire Loyalist. Spent many hours researching genealogy and her family tree. Lived most of her life in Waterdown while working at the Royal Bank. She attended St. Matthew's-on-the-Plains Anglican Church, volunteered with the Royal Botanical Gardens and Canadian Red Cross for many years and was a member of the Waterdown-East Flamborough Heritage Society and United Empire Loyalist Society. Donations to St. Matthew's or Royal Botanical Gardens or East Flamborough Heritage Society would be appreciated by the family. Public Visitation and Memorial Service will be announced in the newspaper and on the funeral home website when it becomes possible. Private Cremation has taken place. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 18, 2020