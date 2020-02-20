|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Welland County General Hospital with her family at her side on Family Day, Monday February 17, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Survived by her loving son Robin McKee, her grandson Spencer McKee, as well as lifelong friends Mona and Ruth. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her beloved husband Henry, parents Frank and Eleanor Hoyle, brothers John, Arthur, Eddie, Percy, Robert and Gordon, sisters Maude Brennen, Mae Bellany, Dorothy Joyce Rodgers and Helen Gurnuck. Shirley was past president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #56 Port Colborne Ladies Auxiliary, past president and honorary Member of East Side Athletic Club Ladies Auxiliary of DeWitt Carter School, past Secretary- Treasurer of Port Colborne Baptist Church Sunday School. After high school, Shirley worked at Port Colborne Lumber for 2 years then Robin Hood for 5 years and then Sunbeam Shoe from where she retired. Arrangements entrusted to Davidson Funeral Home 135 Clarence St. Port Colborne. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, Wainfleet, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Donations in Memory of Shirley may be made to the Welland and District Humane Society. Online condolences and guest register available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 20, 2020