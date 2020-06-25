Went home to be with her Lord and Saviour on June 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, in her 90th year. She is reunited with her beloved and devoted husband, Wilfred Evans Young (August 6, 2001) and her son Doug (April 8, 2016). She will be lovingly remembered by her son Chris (Kate), her daughter Nancy, and her daughter in-law Diane. Proud grandmother of Lana, Katelyn, Chelsey (Sean), and Derek and adoring great-grandmother of Mya, Nathan, Sophia, Norah, and Ivory. Much loved sister of Ross (Lindsey) Werden. Precious aunt of Joanna (Joe), Jen (Andrew), and Debbie. Shirley was also predeceased by her parents Norman and Hilda Werden. The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers of People Care Hilltop Manor for their love and tender care of their dear Mother. In accordance with her wishes, a private service has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the T. Little Funeral Home (519) 623-1290. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Gospel for Asia would be appreciated by Shirley's family.