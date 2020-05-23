It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of our much loved Mother, Shirley June Haines (nee Minigan), on Friday, May 15, 2020, in her 87th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Charles Haines (Feb. 2019), first husband Nick Minigan (Oct. 1974), and Parents William and Ann Madden. Shirley got her greatest joys in life from her 7 children, 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren, who were the loves of her life. Mom will be sadly missed by Lyn Christiansen (Dan), Nick Minigan (Barb), Sheryl King (Bob), the late Paul Minigan (late Julie), Penny Spong (Mark), Kathleen Minigan (Dan), the late David Minigan. Step-mother to Charlene Haines. Shirley is survived by her brother Bob Madden (Marilyn), Sisters Elsie West (late Bob) and Kay McMullen. Predeceased by her brother Doug Madden, sisters Joan Thacker and Carol Mosiuk. Mom was an amazing and caring person to all who were fortunate enough to have known her. The gatherings around the kitchen table will be missed by many family and friends. Cremation has taken place and will be followed by a private family burial. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for all to attend. Mom always loved a good surprise party held in her honour.



