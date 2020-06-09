Shirley Marie HAY
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Shirley Hay on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Hamilton General Hospital. She contracted the Corona virus in mid-May. She will be reunited with her husband John, parents Albert and Ada Wood and sisters June and Ruth. Shirley's greatest love was her family, she leaves behind her four children Larry, Bob (Kim) Sharon (Doug) and John (Linda), eight grandchildren Lindsay (Jeff), Carling (Dominic), Tara (John Paul), Robert, Heather (Brian), Shannon (Brian), Frazer and Stuart and eight great-grandchildren, Cohen, Calhan, Becks, David (Aleisha), Ava, Kaitlin, Mckenzie and Megan. She will be sorely missed by her sister and best friend, Joyce and brothers Bert, Ken (Jeannie) and Steve (Sue) and many nieces and nephews. Shirley was happiest when she was doing things for other people whether it be cooking or baking for the family, volunteering at her children's schools or assisting in fundraising for various organizations. She was an active member of St. James the Apostle Anglican church and was the Matron of the Kilwinning Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Canadian Cancer Society, Alzheimer's Society or the Royal Botanical Gardens. Cremation has taken place and we would like to have a celebration of life when this type of gathering is allowed.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 9, 2020.
