Hayne, Shirley Marie (nee Lindstrom) Shirley passed peacefully January 29, 2020 at the age of 90. She is survived by her brother Fred and her 4 children Patricia, Karen (Andy), Brian and Pamela (Rick) and many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband James, her son Wayne, her grandchildren Kimberley and Owen and her brothers Lennard and Mervyn. Shirley's family gives special thanks to best friend Marilyn Hills for her care and compassion while Shirley was delivered to the arms of her God. Thanks to the staff of Emmanuel House and Dr. Richard Packer for their support and care. Friends will be received at Trinity Hannon United Church, 10 Trinity Church Road Friday, February 7, 2020 beginning at 12:30 pm until the time of service at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Trinity United Church Memorial Fund would be appreciated. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made to www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 5, 2020