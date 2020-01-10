|
Marilyn, of Port Perry, passed away peacefully, at Port Perry Place on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 after a remarkable and full life that touched many and spanned 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Douglas Wallace and the late William George Samells. Cherished mother of Dianne Chandler (Bernie), Dale Wallace (Jane) and Darcy Wallace (Nancy), stepmother of Linda Wescott (Larry) and Bill Samells (Connie). Proud grandmother of Daniel Wallace (Jamie), Laura Jarvis (Micah), Christina Wallace (Adam), Sarah Beckner (Chris), Andrew Wallace and step-grandchildren Tyler Wescott, Brittany Uchacz (Daniel), Jake Wescott, Samantha Samells and Abby Samells. Adoring great-grandmother of Ana Joy Jarvis and Callum Jarvis. Beloved sister of Royetta Monroe (of California) and cherished aunt of her daughters, Gaylynn Monroe and Jerry Sphar. Loving aunt of other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Ralph and Earl Horn. Marilyn was a dear wife, extraordinarily loving mother and unwavering friend; her smile brought light to everyone she met. A well-known local artist, she was accomplished in oils and silk painting. Marilyn taught art classes and enjoyed her work as a local librarian. She later established "Designer Silks", a business that brought her art to life in silk scarves, ties and other garments worn by patrons throughout the province and abroad. Marilyn served faithfully in local United Church congregations and enjoyed teaching and mentoring church young people. She loved to travel abroad and did so extensively. Marilyn took her faith in God seriously, always striving to show compassion, love and friendship to those around her. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Brian Tse, the staff of Port Perry Place and Mrs. Kathy Budd for their loving, compassionate care and friendship to Marilyn. Thank you also to the many friends who regularly visited her, showing her movies and keeping her up to date on the news of the community. Family and friends are invited to honour and remember Marilyn at a Celebration of Life service to be held at the Low and Low Funeral Chapel, 1763 Reach Street, Port Perry (905-985-7331) on Saturday, May 9, 2020 with times to be confirmed. Those who wish to remember Marilyn in a special way can contribute to Port Perry Hospital Foundation, The Heart and Stroke Foundation or The . For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca