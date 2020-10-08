December 16, 1931 - October 6, 2020
Shirley Mary Rachael Turkstra died peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was 88 years old, beloved mother of Lyn, Greg, and David, mother-in-law of Erwin and Jetta; friend to Jenny and Henry, adored grandmother of Ally, Cassie, Maryama and Jamila; and great-grandmother to Nate, Chloe, and Lucy. She is predeceased by her parents, Tom and Muriel.
Shirley was a teacher of children, an innovator, and a leader in her field. She won 'Woman of the Year' and numerous other accolades for countless initiatives on behalf of children, and she never stopped learning, even long after leaving the workforce. While she battled cancer for a third of her life, she refused to let it dictate her lifestyle or dampen her outlook. Known for her wit and charm, she lived and died on her own terms.
Shirley was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Nothing mattered more to her. From the birth of her first child, she put her family before anything, and her love for her family was unwavering and unconditional. She will be deeply missed. In keeping with Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held followed by a cremation.
In lieu of flowers or cards a donation to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated and can be made here: https://www.alzhn.ca/get-involved/donate/in-memoriam/
.
