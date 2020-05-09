Born and raised in Hamilton, Ontario, Shirley "Button" (nee Lapp) passed peacefully on Tuesday, May 5. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Bob (Robert), her parents Gladys and Leiman Lapp, sisters Joan and Marylou and brother Robert. Greatly missed and fondly remembered by sister-in-law Shirley Lapp and brother-in-law Michael Grant and by generations of nieces and nephews. Born a St. Patrick's Day baby, this energetic "voluntary" redhead with an infectious smile was lucky in life and love. She had a gift of gab that found her chatting happily with everyone she met. She spent her working life at the family's photofinishing business, and on retirement realized her lifelong passion for dance, learning and performing tap, jazz and disco. Her love for the outdoors combined with her independent spirit inspired her many annual treks to the Muskoka region's Fern Resort and Delawana Inn. The family is deeply grateful for the dedicated, loving and compassionate caregivers and health care professionals at St. Peter's Residence at Chedoke. A private celebration to commemorate Shirley's life will be organized at a later date. Donations to your local food bank or social service charity are appreciated.