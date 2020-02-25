|
|
To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord. Shirley May Macho, in her 89th year, went to be with her Lord and Savior and her sisters Gwendolyn and Beatrice peacefully, on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She leaves behind her son Robert and daughter Heidi, her granddaughter Lana and great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her brother and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave. E. on Thursday, February 27th from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service and life celebration, will be held at Peoples Church, 510 Mohawk Rd. W. in Hamilton, on Friday, February 28th at 10:30 a.m. A heartfelt thank you goes out to all those who helped me to care for her in her final years and to Peoples Church for their guidance, friendship, prayers and support. A very special thanks to LNIH, the VON & staff, for caring for mom and supporting me. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 25, 2020