Shirley (Shell) McDonald
On the morning of September 28, Shirley (Shell) McDonald passed quietly in her home... may she and Jack rest in peace together. By her own account, Shell lived a full and wonderful life. She will be missed by John and Suzanne, Noel and Jacqueline and of course, by her sisters, nieces, nephews and a long-life's worth of cherished friends. Shell's life will be celebrated at a small family gathering, with a full compliment of happy memories and beautiful flowers (white of course). Arrangements entrusted to Comox Valley Funeral Home, Courtenay, B.C. 250-334-0707

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 3, 2020.
