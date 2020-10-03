On the morning of September 28, Shirley (Shell) McDonald passed quietly in her home... may she and Jack rest in peace together. By her own account, Shell lived a full and wonderful life. She will be missed by John and Suzanne, Noel and Jacqueline and of course, by her sisters, nieces, nephews and a long-life's worth of cherished friends. Shell's life will be celebrated at a small family gathering, with a full compliment of happy memories and beautiful flowers (white of course). Arrangements entrusted to Comox Valley Funeral Home, Courtenay, B.C. 250-334-0707



