|
|
Peacefully at St. Joseph's Villa, Dundas, on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jack McLelland (Q.C.). Loved mother of Deb and Rod Wilkinson and Cheryl and Peter Polak. Shirley will be fondly missed by her grandchildren. Dear sister of Janet and Bill Hunter and sister in law to Lestra Krick. Predeceased by her brother Arthur. Will also be missed by her nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Shirley was an avid golfer and was a member of Glendale Golf Club for many years. Special thanks to the staff at St. Joseph's Villa for their kindness and compassion. A private family service has been held for Shirley. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020