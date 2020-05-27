It's with deep sadness, that we announce the passing of Shirley Palmer on May 22, 2020 in her 91st year. Shirley was predeceased by her husband Joseph and is survived by son John (Eileen), grandson Colin, grandaughter Carrie-Lynn (Chad). Shirley was great-grandmother to Andrew, Christopher, Wyatt, Owen, Hallie. She will be sadly missed by nephews, nieces and many friends and neighbours. Special thanks to Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice for their compassionate care of Shirley during her stay. Donations to the Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Cremation has taken place.



