September 17, 1930 - April 25, 2020 Sadly we said good-bye to our beautiful blue eyed blond who inspired her family and friends with strength, wisdom, laughter and great kindness. She gave us love the whole of her life.Shirley and the love of her life Jim enjoyed travelling together making friends wherever they went. Shirley loved bowling, playing euchre, cribbage, (especially with Len), endless games of scrabble and kalooki (especially with Frank and Thelma Wong). She was an avid reader also. She was very fond of the many pets she encountered though- out her life. as she said "It's been a long wonderful trip". Loving and devoted to her children Gretrude-Lynne (Gerry), Jim (Judy), Teresa (Len predeceased), Dave (Diane), Patricia (John), and grandchildren Amanda, Jennifer, Danielle, Alana, and Alexandria. Loved through all the years by her sister Vera (Sal). Predeceased by brothers Billy, Lawny (June), and Wesley (Anita). Lovingly remembered by in-laws Jack Sartor (Grace), Elvia Day (Phil) and many nieces and nephews. Thanks to the brilliant work of Dr. Ronan Foley and his compassionate nurse Karen, as well as Dr. Sochi Voruganti and her wonderful nurse Kim, Shirley lived well for the last ten years despite having lymphoma. Shirley was able to care for Jim the last years of his life at home. Thanks also to Dr. Khera and staff, the Juravinski Hospital, Rehab, and Cancer Clinics. Special thanks to the kind people at the Bob Kemp hospice. We are grateful for the LHIN, CCAC, VON, Eshift, nurses Carly and Mirriam,PSWS, Maria and Aska, and the beautiful Kathy Fruck. Be kind like Shirley. In her honour donations to Bob Kemp Hospice and CAP are appreciated. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life to be held at a later date.



