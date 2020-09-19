It is with great sadness that we must announce the passing of Shirley Stephanie Rogers at the West Haldimand General Hospital, Hagersville on September 16,2020 in her 80th year. Beloved wife of the late Bert Rogers. Beloved and loving mother of Jeff (Sandra) and Berton (Patricia); cherished grandmother of Avery, Ethan, Indy, Emily and Ivy, Mark and Ashleigh (Neil).; great grandmother of Jane and Sawyer and Alexia and Nathan. Shirley will be sadly missed by brothers-in-law and sisters Joannie and Dennis Martin & Paul O'Neill. Shirley was an active member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #164, Hagersville and The Quilters Guild. She also volunteered at Hagersville Hospital with helping care for the elderly. Shirley always gave of herself and never asked for help in return. She loved her cat Kayla and loved all fur babies. She was a happy and cheerful soul and will be greatly missed by all that knew her. A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 6-8 at Branch #164, The Royal Canadian Legion, 5 Alma Street Hagersville. SERENITY BURIAL & CREMATION SERVICES NC. 361 Main Street, Port Dover (226) 290-9093 have been entrusted with the arrangements. With respect to the Covid 19 rules all visitors are required to register online at www.serenityburialandcremation.com
or by calling (226) 290-9093 starting on Tuesday. Times are booked in 15 min intervals. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. We ask that in lieu of flowers a donation to the Branch #164 Royal Canadian Legion Hagersville, 5 Alma St North, Hagersville, Ontario N0A 1H0 or Purrfect Companions, 19 Brantford Rd, Delhi, Ontario N4B 1V5. Rest in Peace Mom you can finally be with Dad again. We will all love and cherish you forever. May God embrace you and grant you eternal peace and joy. You are much loved by all those who are left behind to mourn."