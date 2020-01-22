|
We are heartbroken to announce that our loving, funny, good-natured Dad and Grandad has passed into God's loving arms, to become an Angel watching over us. Peacefully with his loving family holding his hands, our Dad, Sidney Collier Wyatt passed peacefully into the loving arms of his wife Grace (2017) and his cherished granddaughter Ashley (2018) in heaven. He passed Friday, January 17, 2020 at the age of 98. He was the doting, loving husband of Grace Rene (2017) and they were happily married 69 years before her passing. Cherished, loving and proud dad of Heather and JohnWende, Rose and Tony Baker and Alan Wyatt. Grandad to Michelle, Jeff, Ashley (2018), Darren, Mark, Breanne, Quenten. Grandad had 7 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Sidney is also survived by nieces and nephews in Canada and England. Dad was a WWII vet who served from 1939-1946 under The Royal Engineers (Sappers). In England, after the war, he worked at the London Water Board until he immigrated to Hamilton in 1957. Upon arrival in Hamilton he quickly got a position working at Bridge and Tank as a machinist, proudly stating claim to build the original Skyway Bridge in Burlington. We wish to thank Albright Manor, 5 West, Bruce Trail, Beamsville for the exceptional compassionate and loving care Dad received. He loved living at his Manor and was so proud to show off his new home and view! Thank you also, to the LHIN, St. Elizabeth's Home Care and Bayshore Home Care for his care at home prior to Albright Manor. Cremation has taken place. A Service of Remembrance will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 1:00 pm. If desired, memorial contributions to Albright Manor, 5050 Hillside Drive, Beamsville ON L0R 1B2 would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 22, 2020