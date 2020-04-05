Home

Peacefully at Brampton Civic Hospital on Thursday, April 2, 2020 the Lord called to himself Sidney Feikema at the age of 84 years. Beloved husband of Hilly Feikema (nee Vos) for 57 ½ years. Loved father of Glenda (Ravi) Araniyansundaram, Marilyn (Doug King), Joan (Glenn) Hofland, and Heather (Harvey Jonkman). Dear Grandpa of Kate, Kim, Julie, Ben, Daniel, Michelle, Scott (Natalia), Mark (Olivia), Rachel, Zachary, Hunter and great-granddaughter Isabella. Predeceased by his parents and his brother. Sid worked for many years as a mechanic but his true passion was caring for the cattle on his farm. Private family visiting will be held at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill. St. N., Waterdown followed by a family Funeral Service on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 11 a.m., Rev. Ken Benjamins officiating which is available on live-stream for family and friends at www.livememorialservices.com/Home/ServiceDetail/6265. Interment to follow at Meadowvale Cemetery. Donations to World Renew would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 5, 2020
