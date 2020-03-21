|
On Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Juravinski Hospital, after a brave battle with several health issues, Sid passed away peacefully surrounded by his beloved family, his wife of 56 years Sonia, daughter Alissa, son Norman and wife Christina. Adored and cherished Zaida of Sabrina, Maya and Evan. Brother of the late Morris Shuman, Lou Shumacher and Lottie Valinsky. He will be sorely missed by his many nieces and nephews and he will be remembered with great love by the many whose lives he touched. He was the proud owner of Shumacher's Shoe Store, a staple on Barton Street for over 30 years. Donations in Sid's memory can be made to the Club Fitness Centre at Shalom Village. Funeral will take place on March 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. graveside at the Grand Order of Israel Cemetery, 1250 Snake Road, Burlington. Shiva following will take place at 1966 Main Street West, Suite 308. Shiva hours Monday through Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. In light of current public health concerns anyone feeling unwell please refrain from attending.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020