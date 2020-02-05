|
It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of Sigrid Knippleberg peacefully at the age of 70. Sigrid is pre-deceased by her mother Ilse and sister Doris (Peter). She is survived by her sisters Adelheid (Hanswerner), Gaberiella 'Nancy' (Dale), Helga (Gord) and Jutta (John). Sigrid moved to Canada from Germany as a teenager and while working at Rose Corner Bakery in downtown Hamilton met the love of her life, Peter; who as a teenager had also moved from Germany. Both Sigrid and Peter learned to speak English together and became Canadian citizens in 1977. Sigrid was a cake decorator and ran the family bakery for seven years before an MS diagnosis. Sigrid had a warm and kind heart and was incredibly loved by all who knew her. She was a devoted wife to Peter for 52 years, wonderfully loving mother to Sylvia (Rob) and Diane (Phil) and an extremely proud Oma to Willem and Samuel. We have lost the true heart of our family; there are no words to adequately express our grief. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you kindly donate in Sigrid's name to The Meadows - LTC in Ancaster where Sigrid spent her final years. We as a family wish to thank the entire team at The Meadows for not only taking wonderful care of Sigrid; but of us as a family. A celebration of life will be held at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home, 796 Upper Gage Avenue, Hamilton on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. Online condolences can be made on www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 5, 2020