Passed away peacefully at Carpenter Hospice with family by her side on February 2, 2020 in her 82 year. We have lost a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Sigrid leaves behind her loving husband of 59 years, Terence, and children Shelagh (John), Sean (Andrea), Theresa (Doug), Dan (Jennifer) and Sarah (Ben). She was predeceased by her son, David. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, John (Jodie), Kyle (Brittany), Jessica, James, Rachel, Charlotte, Luke, Madeleine, Owen, Rebecca, Ryan, Willow, Ashby and Briar as well as great-grandchildren Charlie, Tanner, Kaleb, Felix and Kacey. Sigrid will be fondly remembered by her sister, Ute, nephew Kevin, niece, Alicia, sister-in-law Elizabeth (Joe) and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks go to the nurses who cared for Sigrid at Carpenter Hospice. Following Sigrid's wishes, there will be a private family funeral. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Sigrid's Life on Saturday March 14, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 pm at the Germania Club, 863 King St. East in Hamilton, ON. Please wear animal print, tie-dye or the colour red in honour of Siggy's favourite fashion choices. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Carpenter Hospice, Good Shepherd or Cure SMA Canada. Please sign Sigrid's Book of Condolence at smithsfh.com "There will never be another like her!"
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 3, 2020