Passed away peacefully in the presence of her family, in her 83rd year on Saturday June 20, 2020. Beloved wife of Raymond Hachey for 63 years. Loving mom of Barry and Shawna, Steve and Kimberly and Mike and Laura Hachey. Cherished Grandma to Andrew, Lise-Ann, Lyndon and Anne-Sophie, Quinn and Jonathan, Adam, Sarah and great-grandma to Abbott. Born in Villanova, Italy in 1937, coming to Canada in 1950, she is the daughter of the late Lino and Therese Dinon and sister to the late Claudia Lynch. She will be loving remembered by John, Robert, Josie and Toni Lynch and many close friends, nieces, nephew and cousins. Silvana will be remembered for her deep dedication to her family, sense of humour, biggest hockey mom & hockey grandma and of course, her beloved Bruins. As per Silvana's wishes, cremation has taken place and due to pandemic restrictions, a private family celebration was held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at M.A. Clark & Sons Funeral Home in Hamilton and burial at the Resurrection Cemetry in Ancaster. In memory of Silvana, donations to 541 Eatery & Exchange would be appreciated http://fivefortyone.ca/
A special thank you to the medical team at St. Joseph's Healthcare - Hamilton for their amazing care, dedication and commitment to Silvana and her family!