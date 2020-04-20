|
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Juravinski Hospital at the age of 82. Beloved husband of 48 years to Stana. Loving father of Marko and his wife Anita, and Anda and her husband Dule. Proud and devoted Deda of Ella, Luca, Nicola, Kristian, and Sebastian. Dear brother of the late Marko and his late wife Zorka, Joka and her late husband Sava, the late Milan and wife Jelica, Mitar and his wife Stoja, and the late Stana. He will be lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends here is Canada and abroad. Due to the current provincial funeral guidelines, a Private Family Service will take place. Please take a moment to share your condolences, memories and photos of Simo through www.lgwallace.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 20, 2020