Simon VanSpronsen

November 23rd, 1959 - October 2nd, 2020 On Friday, October 2nd, at 2:12am, our dear Simon passed away peacefully at home, after a short, hard fought battle with cancer. In his 60 years, he lived life to the fullest. He loved his family fiercely, worked passionately starting and growing his family business, was a talented musician, pilot, avid reader, travelled every corner of the world, and had an intense need for speed. He will be forever cherished by his wife Audrey, his children - Steve and Liz, Michelle and Shane, Holly and Jordan, Jennifer and Ian - and his 10 grandchildren, who loved their Papa so much. Special thanks to the 3B Oncology Unit at the Niagara Health - St. Catharines hospital. The family will be holding a private celebration of life. Memories and condolences can be sent to memories@willysgreenhouse.com. Online guestbook- www.georgedartefuneralhome.com